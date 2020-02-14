UrduPoint.com
Pentagon Shifts $3.8 Bn To Mexico Border Wall Construction

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 01:10 AM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :The US Defense Department is shifting another $3.8 billion Dollars from procurement and other operations to the construction of a wall on the US-Mexican border, official documents sent to the US Congress showed Thursday.

The move expanded rebudgeting of Pentagon funds to support President Donald Trump's efforts to accelerate construction of the wall, circumventing Congress, which has so far blocked funding.

