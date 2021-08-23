UrduPoint.com

People Evacuated As New Wildfire Hits Greek Island

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 11:40 AM

People evacuated as new wildfire hits Greek island

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Scores of firefighters backed by water-dropping aircraft battled a forest fire that broke out early Monday on the southern part of Greece's Evia island, less than two weeks after an inferno decimated its northern part.

The fire was burning near the village of Fygia where two neighbourhoods have been evacuated and was moving toward the coastal tourist village of Marmari, where authorities were preparing boats to evacuate people if needed, according to Athens news Agency.

Forty-six firefighters were battling flames fanned by high winds -- assisted by 20 fire engines, three water-dropping airplanes and two helicopters, the Greek fire brigade said.

Authorities have boats on standby off Marmari.

Evia is northeast of the capital Athens.

The civil protection authorities had announced on Sunday a "very high risk" of fire for many areas of Greece on Monday.

Wildfires since July have ravaged the islands of Evia and Rhodes as well as forests to the north and southeast of Athens, and parts of the Peloponnese peninsula. Three people have died as a result of the fires.

The government has blamed the disaster on the worst heatwave the country has seen in decades.

Climate scientists warn extreme weather and fierce fires will become increasingly common due to man-made global warming, heightening the need to invest in teams, equipment and policy to battle the flames.

Related Topics

Weather Fire Died Athens Greece July Sunday Government

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims 80 more lives in Pakistan in last ..

COVID-19 claims 80 more lives in Pakistan in last 24 hours

11 minutes ago
 Emirati-Chinese ties witnessing historic special e ..

Emirati-Chinese ties witnessing historic special era: UAE Ambassador to China

41 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador meets with Kuwaiti Health Minister

UAE Ambassador meets with Kuwaiti Health Minister

41 minutes ago
 Fifth China-Arab States Expo seals $24 bn business ..

Fifth China-Arab States Expo seals $24 bn business deals

56 minutes ago
 Traffic violations decrease in Islamabad after lau ..

Traffic violations decrease in Islamabad after launch of e-tickets

1 hour ago
 The Mobile Crime Scene Vehicle (MCSV) is being equ ..

The Mobile Crime Scene Vehicle (MCSV) is being equipped with the latest technolo ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.