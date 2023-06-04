UrduPoint.com

People Feeling Suffocated In Absence Of Elected Govt In IIOJK: Saghar

Faizan Hashmi Published June 04, 2023 | 11:00 AM

People feeling suffocated in absence of elected govt in IIOJK: Saghar

ISLAMABAD, Jun 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :General Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, Ali Muhammad Saghar, has said the picture that was being presented of Jammu and Kashmir is quite different from the ground reality.

Addressing party functionaries in Srinagar, Saghar said that the denial of democracy and basic rights to people continues to remain a preferred mode in IIOJK, Kashmir Media Service reported on Sunday.

He said the prevailing situation in Kashmir was abysmal as people are feeling suffocated due to the absence of a popular government and the brutalities of the authoritative regime with people finding nowhere to go to resolve their issues.

Saghar further stressed that only an election to elect the Assembly could restore the faith of the people because "the bureaucratic rulers are inconsiderate and take decisions only to please their bosses in Delhi giving two hoots to the problems being faced by the common man".

Related Topics

Election Assembly Delhi Democracy Jammu Srinagar Man Sunday Media From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 June 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 04 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 04 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Poor visibility warning

Poor visibility warning

9 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives US Special Presidentia ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate

9 hours ago
 Swiatek thrashes Wang 6-0, 6-0 in 51 minutes to re ..

Swiatek thrashes Wang 6-0, 6-0 in 51 minutes to reach French Open last 16

11 hours ago
 PSG say Lionel Messi is leaving club

PSG say Lionel Messi is leaving club

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.