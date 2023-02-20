UrduPoint.com

People In Tokyo Flock To Say Goodbye To Beloved Giant Panda Xiang Xiang

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2023 | 01:50 PM

People in Tokyo flock to say goodbye to beloved giant panda Xiang Xiang

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :People flocked to Tokyo's Ueno Zoological Gardens to see Xiang Xiang on Sunday, the final day for public viewing for the beloved five-year-old female giant panda before her return to China.

The celebrity panda's eventual departure drew fans to wait for hours at the zoo to say goodbye. A lottery for tickets to see Xiang Xiang on Sunday was held in advance since many visitors were expected, with the overall odds surpassing 20 times and the odds for the final group of viewers reaching 70 times.

The giant panda was born in June 2017. Her name was chosen from more than 320,000 suggestions that people sent to the zoo three months later in September.

Xiang Xiang became very popular soon after she went on public display in December of the same year.

Xiang Xiang's parents, Shin Shin (female) and Ri Ri (male), arrived at Ueno Zoo in 2011. Their first cub, born in 2012, died after only a few days. Their second, Xiang Xiang, was the first panda to be born and raised at the zoo in nearly three decades since You You, born in 1988.

Xiang Xiang will be sent home to China on Tuesday. As she belongs to the Chinese side, the panda was originally scheduled to return to China when she turns two. However, her return was postponed due to her popularity in Japan and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Topics

China Died Tokyo Male Panda Same Japan June September December Sunday 2017 From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Economic Summit to take place on Februar ..

Abu Dhabi Economic Summit to take place on February 28

5 minutes ago
 Peshawar Zalmi's Shakib Al Hasan leaves for US

Peshawar Zalmi's Shakib Al Hasan leaves for US

7 minutes ago
 EDGE launches 11 new breakthrough autonomous, unma ..

EDGE launches 11 new breakthrough autonomous, unmanned solutions at IDEX 2023

20 minutes ago
 IDEX, NAVDEX 2023 open in Abu Dhabi

IDEX, NAVDEX 2023 open in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan raises voice for Ajmal Masih who lost h ..

Imran Khan raises voice for Ajmal Masih who lost his life KPO terrorists'attack

1 hour ago
 UAEU education experts discuss future of education ..

UAEU education experts discuss future of education challenges and prospects

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.