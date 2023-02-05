UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2023 | 04:50 PM

People of Balochistan always with Kashmiri brothers

QUETTA, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Central Leader of Balochistan Awami Party, Mir Ramen Mohammad Hasni said that the people of Balochistan have always stood with Kashmiri brothers against the unabated Indian state barbarism from day one.

He said that Pakistan has always supported the legitimate position of its Kashmiri brethren in every forum and was also highlighting the atrocities committed against them at the international level.

Ramen prayed to Allah Almighty to grant success and prosperity to all Kashmir brothers in their struggle for independence and paid rich tribute to Kashmiris martyrs.

In a message on Kashmir Day, he said all kinds of atrocities are being inflicted on Kashmiri people to stop their struggle for freedom by India, but in spite of this, they are fighting for their rights and freedom with great patience and perseverance.

He said India's racist extremist ideology of Hindutva, ongoing genocide of Kashmiri people and forceful annexation of Kashmir put regional and world peace at stake.

"Kashmiri brothers have been fighting for their right to self-determination against Indian occupational forces for a long time.

The BAP leader regretted that the silence and indifference of the major powers to India's atrocities and blatant human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir was a tragedy of history.

He demanded the people of Occupied Kashmir should be given the right to self-determination so that they can decide their own destiny, he said.

The BAP leader termed the Kashmir resistance movement as a legitimate one and reiterated that people of Balochistan stood united for the just cause of people of Kashmir.

