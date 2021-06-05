UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

People Should Avoid 'unsustainable Consumption Habits,' Expert Says

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 05:20 PM

People should avoid 'unsustainable consumption habits,' expert says

ANKARA, 5 June (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :– Marking "insufficient steps" for waste disposal, a Turkish expert said that people should give up "non-cyclical and unsustainable consumption habits".

Speaking to Anadolu Agency on the occasion of the World Environment Day, observed annually on June 5 to encourage global awareness and action for the protection of the environment, Sedat Gundogdu, an expert on plastic waste, talked about waste-related threats to environment as well as waste management in Turkey's Adana case.

Warning against the big threat waste poses to people as well as the environment, he said that an ecological crisis that occurs at one area is not limited to that place and affects different geographies.

"Incineration of waste produces various toxic gases such as persistent organic pollutants or heavy metals. We know that all of these are not confined to the burned areas, but are included in the food chain or reach out more distant areas via atmospheric events such as wind," he said.

Gundogdu, who is also a lecturer at Cukurova University in Adana, southern Turkey, exemplified that dioxins which emerged from plastics burned in Europe and Asia in the past were found even in the blood of penguins in the pole.

Related Topics

World Europe Turkey Adana June All From Asia Blood

Recent Stories

Russia records 9,145 new COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago

China expected to see robust tourism in upcoming h ..

3 minutes ago

China to strengthen basic agricultural research in ..

3 minutes ago

Govt. to bring environmental revolution: Fawad

3 minutes ago

Malaysia approves phase 3 clinical trials on new C ..

3 minutes ago

Germany hails G7 global corporate tax decision

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.