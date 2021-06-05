People should avoid 'unsustainable consumption habits,' expert says

ANKARA, 5 June (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :– Marking "insufficient steps" for waste disposal, a Turkish expert said that people should give up "non-cyclical and unsustainable consumption habits".

Speaking to Anadolu Agency on the occasion of the World Environment Day, observed annually on June 5 to encourage global awareness and action for the protection of the environment, Sedat Gundogdu, an expert on plastic waste, talked about waste-related threats to environment as well as waste management in Turkey's Adana case.

Warning against the big threat waste poses to people as well as the environment, he said that an ecological crisis that occurs at one area is not limited to that place and affects different geographies.

"Incineration of waste produces various toxic gases such as persistent organic pollutants or heavy metals. We know that all of these are not confined to the burned areas, but are included in the food chain or reach out more distant areas via atmospheric events such as wind," he said.

Gundogdu, who is also a lecturer at Cukurova University in Adana, southern Turkey, exemplified that dioxins which emerged from plastics burned in Europe and Asia in the past were found even in the blood of penguins in the pole.