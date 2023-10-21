People throng 'Landa Bazaar' to buy second-hand clothes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) With the advent of winter, a large number of people are visiting the landa bazaar for purchasing second-hand shoes, woollies, children wear and jackets.

The landa bazaar, established on the footpaths of Railway Road, Allama Iqbal Chowk and Aalam Chowk of the city of Sialkot continue to attract people with humble backgrounds. Every year in winter, thousands of people visit these points to purchase items for personal use and their families. Despite considerable increase in prices of second-hand items, people still find them affordable due to unprecedented increase in prices of new items.

During a survey of some shops, it was found out that inflation and poverty were forcing more and more people to opt for used clothes. “My purchasing power does not allow me to purchase new items,” said Usman Hameed, a father of five, while talking to APP at a landa shop situated on the Railway Road.

During a visit to all bazaars, it was observed that people mostly buy second-hand shoes, sweaters, jackets and other clothes to keep themselves warm during winters.

Shoppers, majority of them females, were seen buying woolies for their minors to protect them from cold particularly at night, when temperatures dip considerably and may lead to various ailments among children.

Bilal Khan, importer of used cloth, told APP, though weather is changing, warm clothes are yet to arrive in markets in large quantities. He said that most of people, who shop at landa bazaars, belonged to the poor and middle classes.

Asim Khan, who runs a shoes shop on Railway Road, said, “No doubt, the prices of second-hand items at landa bazaars witnessed increase this year; however, the available commodities were still relatively inexpensive.”

A customer at another stall, Rizwan Ahmed, complained about increase in prices at landa bazaars. He said prices of second-hand items had doubled in just one year.