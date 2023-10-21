Open Menu

People Throng 'Landa Bazaar' To Buy Second-hand Clothes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 21, 2023 | 03:30 PM

People throng 'Landa Bazaar' to buy second-hand clothes

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) With the advent of winter, a large number of people are visiting the landa bazaar for purchasing second-hand shoes, woollies, children wear and jackets.

The landa bazaar, established on the footpaths of Railway Road, Allama Iqbal Chowk and Aalam Chowk of the city of Sialkot continue to attract people with humble backgrounds. Every year in winter, thousands of people visit these points to purchase items for personal use and their families. Despite considerable increase in prices of second-hand items, people still find them affordable due to unprecedented increase in prices of new items.

During a survey of some shops, it was found out that inflation and poverty were forcing more and more people to opt for used clothes. “My purchasing power does not allow me to purchase new items,” said Usman Hameed, a father of five, while talking to APP at a landa shop situated on the Railway Road.

During a visit to all bazaars, it was observed that people mostly buy second-hand shoes, sweaters, jackets and other clothes to keep themselves warm during winters.

Shoppers, majority of them females, were seen buying woolies for their minors to protect them from cold particularly at night, when temperatures dip considerably and may lead to various ailments among children.

Bilal Khan, importer of used cloth, told APP, though weather is changing, warm clothes are yet to arrive in markets in large quantities. He said that most of people, who shop at landa bazaars, belonged to the poor and middle classes.

Asim Khan, who runs a shoes shop on Railway Road, said, “No doubt, the prices of second-hand items at landa bazaars witnessed increase this year; however, the available commodities were still relatively inexpensive.”

A customer at another stall, Rizwan Ahmed, complained about increase in prices at landa bazaars. He said prices of second-hand items had doubled in just one year.

Related Topics

Weather Poor Winters Visit Road Buy Lead Sialkot May Market All From

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif touches down motherland after four-ye ..

Nawaz Sharif touches down motherland after four-year long exile

36 minutes ago
 A state of the art and modern Tourist Information ..

A state of the art and modern Tourist Information Center (TIC) will be establish ..

54 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China decide to strengthen cooperation b ..

Pakistan, China decide to strengthen cooperation between mainstream media

1 hour ago
 PM, Palestinian President discuss current situatio ..

PM, Palestinian President discuss current situation in Palestine

1 hour ago
 Passing Out Parade of Long Course Cadets Held at P ..

Passing Out Parade of Long Course Cadets Held at PMA

2 hours ago
 Security tightened in Lahore for grant reception o ..

Security tightened in Lahore for grant reception of Nawaz Sharif

3 hours ago
Nawaz Sharif’s flight takes off from Dubai for I ..

Nawaz Sharif’s flight takes off from Dubai for Islamabad

3 hours ago
 Maritime Sector Holds Enormous Potential For Pakis ..

Maritime Sector Holds Enormous Potential For Pakistan’s Economy: Naval Chief

3 hours ago
 OPPO Enhances Customer Experience with Monthly "OP ..

OPPO Enhances Customer Experience with Monthly "OPPO Service Day" in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Federal Commerce Minister Gohar Ijaz and Provincia ..

Federal Commerce Minister Gohar Ijaz and Provincial Commerce Minister SM Tanveer ..

3 hours ago
 If the quality of education improves by privatizin ..

If the quality of education improves by privatizing educational institutions,the ..

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 20 England Vs. South ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 20 England Vs. South Africa, Live Score, History, W ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous