People thronged Hyde Park to watch coronation event on big screen

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :By Shumaila Noreen Apart from the Westminster Abbey where the coronation ceremony of King Charles III was observed, hundreds of people gathered at the Hyde Park to witness the spectacular event on a huge screen, televising the ceremony live. Last time, the ceremony of coronation was observed in 1953. Perhaps, that was the reason people were eager to ensure their presence in the coronation. People from all age groups gathered at the Hyde Park, holding the national flag and braving the rain. The police force, both male and female, and volunteers were deployed on the roads, guiding the people towards the venue and politely requesting them to be on the pavements. Resultantly, the long queues of the people peacefully ended up in the Hyde Park.

Most of them, especially the elderly audience, were enthusiastic to watch the ceremony, fearing that they may not be able to watch the next coronation in their lives. Parents with their children ensured their presence so that they can tell their grandchildren to have witnessed this historic event.

Some of the people interviewed by APP, showed their profound respect to the royal legacy. "This event is actually an over a thousand years old tradition," said Nick Amey.

Responding to a question regarding expenses incurred on maintaining the symbolic monarchy, he said "such events bring us massive revenue from across the world, as tourists from all over the world come to see them." His wife, Caroline Amey, seconds him. She says that the coronation-like events support small businesses.

According to her, it is a show of unity for people from different cultures, languages and regions who came here to express their love with the King.

Attired in a dress made of the UK flag, 70-something Linda Mayo came to watch the ceremony along with her spouse and son from Norwich—around 120 miles from London. The event was "very traditional and very moving" for her. We needed to be here to see this historic event in person and this event is something we don't see in our lives." She said that the newly-crowned king is modern and "he is for everyone, including for people from all nationalities and different religions." Recalling the memories relating to former Princess of Wales Diana, Kate Morley, who hails from Derby, she said that she remembers the day Lady Diana died in a road accident. "She was a national icon. She left us a very big legacy." Nevertheless, she said that the new queen, Camilla, have also different good qualities.

A tourist from Colombia, Anita, said that the coronation was so interesting and significant for the nation which was "a whole show." She termed it a proud moment for the UK nationals as well as for the tourists. "It is how we can learn about the transformation of hundreds of years old ruling system".

Later, the King Charles and Queen Camilla made an appearance from the Buckingham Palace balcony and waived to the thousands of people, most of them came there early in the morning to find a suitable place to watch the ceremony. They welcomed the new king by waiving their union jacks towards the balcony.