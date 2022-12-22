People-to-people exchange within SCO boosts overall prosperity: Ambassador Haque

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin Ul Haque said that promoting mutual trust and learning between peoples, especially the younger generation within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will undoubtedly contribute to the overall progress and prosperity of member countries.

At the Forum on SCO Country People-to-People Exchange 2022 held by the China Center for International People-to-People Exchange of the Ministry of Education, Qingdao Municipal People's Government, and Secretariat of SCO, the ambassador stated that SCO has become an influential, constructive force in global affairs and an example of a new type of international relations based on visual respect.

Peace and development are the shared goals of all member states in this context, CEN reported.

"Pakistan as a member state of SCO has contributed constructively and proactively towards these goals," he said and added, "We have proposed a number of initiatives such as setting up the SCO special working group, to pursue the development of science, and technology under the framework." According to Xi Ru, Deputy Director General, Department of International Cooperation and Exchanges, Ministry of Education, China, three years ago, the China Center for International People-to-People Exchange and the Qingdao education Bureau jointly established the first batch of experimental zones for people-to-people and cultural exchanges between China and other countries.

Nearly 200 schools have joined the program to build schools featuring people-to-people and cultural exchanges, and have vigorously carried out programs such as international friendship school pairing.

On the occasion, Deputy Secretary General of SCO Sohail Khan underlined that people-to-people exchanges are an integral part of state-to-state relations and one of the key directions of SCO cooperation.

He said, "the SCO countries see great potential in university cooperation within the SCO framework as a reliable platform for training highly qualified personnel." Du Kewei, Director of the China Center for International People-to-People Exchange, Sun Xiaoyun, Deputy Director of the Department of Education of Shandong Province, Wang Bo, Deputy Mayor of Qingdao, Hao Guoxin, Deputy Director of the Administrative Committee of SCO Demonstration Area, other officials and approximately 245 representatives from schools in Qingdao attended the forum.

The forum also witnessed the release of the 2022 Qingdao Initiative on Educational and People-to-people Exchanges and Cooperation among SCO countries, the signing of the SCO Sister Schools cooperation agreement, the opening of the Qingdao Education and People-to-people Center, and the inauguration of the Qingdao International Education Exchange Week.