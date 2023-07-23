Open Menu

People Trapped In Greece Bridge Collapse

Muhammad Irfan Published July 23, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :A bridge under construction collapsed Sunday in western Greece, near the city of Patras, trapping six people, rescuers told AFP.

"We can confirm that the bridge collapsed. We are operating at the scene", the fire brigade said.

Police said that some of those trapped had been injured.

ERT public television said that five people had been seriously injured, but this information was not immediately confirmed by rescuers.

The cause of the collapse was not immediately known.

The collapse occurred in the Proastio area on the road to Athens.

