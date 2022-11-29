UrduPoint.com

Pepe Becomes Second Oldest World Cup Outfield Player

Sumaira FH Published November 29, 2022 | 12:01 AM

Pepe becomes second oldest World Cup outfield player

Doha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Centre-back Pepe will become the second oldest outfield player in World Cup history after he was picked to start for Portugal against Uruguay on Monday.

The 39-year-old comes in for the injured Danilo, who mysteriously suffered broken ribs, as one of three changes made by Portugal coach Fernando Santos.

Cameroon's Roger Milla remains the oldest outfield player to play in a World Cup at USA 1994 aged 42.

Two goalkeepers can beat that though.

Essam El-Hadary of Egypt was 45 when he played in Russia 2018 while Colombian shot-stopper Faryd Mondragon was 43 in Brazil 2014.

Nuno Mendes gets the nod over Raphael Guerreiro at left-back for Portugal and William Carvalho comes into midfield in place of Otavio.

Edinson Cavani was picked ahead of fellow Uruguay icon Luis Suarez in attack as coach Diego Alonso switches his formation from a back four to a back three.

Centre-back Sebastian Coates comes in with winger Facundo Pellistri dropping to the bench while Guillermo Varela is picked at right wing-back instead of veteran Martin Caceres.

Starting line-ups in the World Cup Group H match between Portugal and Uruguay at Doha's Lusail Stadium on Monday (kick-off 1900 GMT): Portugal (4-2-3-1) Diogo Costa; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Pepe, Nuno Mendes; William Carvalho, Ruben Neves; Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Joao Felix; Cristiano Ronaldo (capt) Coach: Fernando Santos (POR) Uruguay (3-5-2) Sergio Rochet; Jose Maria Gimenez, Diego Godin (capt), Sebastian Coates; Guillermo Varela, Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur, Matias Vecino Mathias Olivera; Edinson Cavani, Darwin Nunez Coach: Diego Alonso (URU) Referee: Alireza Faghani (IRI)

Related Topics

USA Injured Attack World Russia Egypt Darwin Santos Doha Brazil Portugal Uruguay 2018 From Coach

Recent Stories

Traffic Police official booked for allegedly takin ..

Traffic Police official booked for allegedly taking away challan books

52 minutes ago
 US Defense Chief Austin Calls on Congress to Pass ..

US Defense Chief Austin Calls on Congress to Pass Pentagon Funding Bill - Letter ..

53 minutes ago
 Birth anniversary of Bano Qudsia observed

Birth anniversary of Bano Qudsia observed

53 minutes ago
 Japanese Government to Adopt Measures to Boost Bir ..

Japanese Government to Adopt Measures to Boost Birth Rate - Chief Cabinet Secret ..

53 minutes ago
 Irish Data Protection Commission Fines Meta $275Ml ..

Irish Data Protection Commission Fines Meta $275Mln for Personal Data Leaks at F ..

1 hour ago
 Practice of toppling govt through sit-ins, long ma ..

Practice of toppling govt through sit-ins, long marches buried: Rana Sana Ullah

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.