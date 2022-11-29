UrduPoint.com

Pepe Becomes Third Oldest World Cup Outfield Player

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 29, 2022 | 01:20 AM

Doha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Centre-back Pepe will become the third oldest outfield player in World Cup history after he was picked to start for Portugal against Uruguay on Monday.

The 39-year-old comes in for the injured Danilo, who mysteriously suffered broken ribs, as one of three changes made by Portugal coach Fernando Santos.

Cameroon's Roger Milla remains the oldest outfield player to play in a World Cup at USA 1994 aged 42, while Canada's Atiba Hutchinson, playing in this tournament, is also older than Pepe by a couple of weeks.

Two goalkeepers can beat Milla, though.

Essam El-Hadary of Egypt was 45 when he played in Russia 2018 while Colombian shot-stopper Faryd Mondragon was 43 in Brazil 2014.

Nuno Mendes gets the nod over Raphael Guerreiro at left-back for Portugal and William Carvalho comes into midfield in place of Otavio.

Edinson Cavani was picked ahead of fellow Uruguay icon Luis Suarez in attack as coach Diego Alonso switches his formation from a back four to a back three.

Centre-back Sebastian Coates comes in with winger Facundo Pellistri dropping to the bench while Guillermo Varela is picked at right wing-back instead of veteran Martin Caceres.

Starting line-ups: Portugal (4-2-3-1) Diogo Costa; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Pepe, Nuno Mendes; William Carvalho, Ruben Neves; Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Joao Felix; Cristiano Ronaldo (capt) Coach: Fernando Santos (POR) Uruguay (3-5-2) Sergio Rochet; Jose Maria Gimenez, Diego Godin (capt), Sebastian Coates; Guillermo Varela, Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur, Matias Vecino Mathias Olivera; Edinson Cavani, Darwin Nunez Coach: Diego Alonso (URU) Referee: Alireza Faghani (IRI)

