Pepperell ejected from Qatar Masters for scorecard error

Doha, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Eddie Pepperell called his disqualification from the Qatar Masters, which got underway on Thursday, "a fair distance from common sense" after he was ejected for a scoring error.

Englishman Pepperell scored a par 71 at the education City course in Doha, but his mistake could see him fail to secure a place at the year's first major at Augusta National.

The 2018 champion signed for a wrong score after he attempted to fix a mistake made by his partner.

"My partner had me down for a 5 on one hole where I made a 6, and a 4 on another, where I made 3," he wrote on his Twitter page.

Pepperell then sought to fix the error but "mistakenly changed the 17th hole, not the 16th hole on my scorecard, and handed it in".

"The rules are the rules and I 100 percent accept that, but I can't help feeling that this particular way of disqualification is a fair distance away from common sense.

"I enjoyed the course however and hopefully next time I'll do a better job," he added.

Pepperell was disqualified from the Turkish Airlines Open in November for running out of balls.