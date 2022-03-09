PepsiCo suspends production, sale in Russia

ANKARA, Mar 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :US-based multinational food, snack, and beverage corporation PepsiCo suspended the production and sale of its beverage brands in Russia, according to a statement by the company.

The company said late Tuesday that it is also suspending capital investments and all advertising and promotional activities in Russia.

PepsiCo, however, said it will continue to offer other products in Russia, including daily essentials such as milk and other dairy offerings, baby formula, and baby food.

"By continuing to operate, we will also continue to support the livelihoods of our 20,000 Russian associates and the 40,000 Russian agricultural workers in our supply chain as they face significant challenges and uncertainty ahead," the statement said.

The company said it has donated food, milk, and refrigerators to relief organizations, and increased the production of foods and beverages in neighboring countries to meet the rising need.

It is also donating a total of $4 million to the Red Cross in Poland, World Vision in Romania, the World Food Program, World Central Kitchen, and Save the Children, the company added, saying it continues to match up to $1 million raised from its employees. PepsiCo has been operating in Russia for more than 60 years.

The company has beverage brands, including Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, 7 Up, in addition to snacks labels of Doritos, Quaker, Cheetos, and Ruffles.