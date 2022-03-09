UrduPoint.com

PepsiCo Suspends Production, Sale In Russia

Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2022 | 05:20 PM

PepsiCo suspends production, sale in Russia

ANKARA, Mar 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :US-based multinational food, snack, and beverage corporation PepsiCo suspended the production and sale of its beverage brands in Russia, according to a statement by the company.

The company said late Tuesday that it is also suspending capital investments and all advertising and promotional activities in Russia.

PepsiCo, however, said it will continue to offer other products in Russia, including daily essentials such as milk and other dairy offerings, baby formula, and baby food.

"By continuing to operate, we will also continue to support the livelihoods of our 20,000 Russian associates and the 40,000 Russian agricultural workers in our supply chain as they face significant challenges and uncertainty ahead," the statement said.

The company said it has donated food, milk, and refrigerators to relief organizations, and increased the production of foods and beverages in neighboring countries to meet the rising need.

It is also donating a total of $4 million to the Red Cross in Poland, World Vision in Romania, the World Food Program, World Central Kitchen, and Save the Children, the company added, saying it continues to match up to $1 million raised from its employees. PepsiCo has been operating in Russia for more than 60 years.

The company has beverage brands, including Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, 7 Up, in addition to snacks labels of Doritos, Quaker, Cheetos, and Ruffles.

Related Topics

World Russia Company Sale Poland Romania All From Million

Recent Stories

MCR seals eight illegal shops

MCR seals eight illegal shops

7 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt launches out of school children e ..

Balochistan govt launches out of school children enrollment campaign

7 minutes ago
 Death anniversary of Ustad Pathanay Khan observed

Death anniversary of Ustad Pathanay Khan observed

24 minutes ago
 ANF recovers 240 kg drugs

ANF recovers 240 kg drugs

24 minutes ago
 Afshan condemns Mianwali incident

Afshan condemns Mianwali incident

24 minutes ago
 Govt. initiatives improve economic outlook: Tarin

Govt. initiatives improve economic outlook: Tarin

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>