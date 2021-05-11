UrduPoint.com
Perenara Re-signs With All Blacks For 2023 World Cup

Faizan Hashmi 13 hours ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 08:40 AM

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Halfback TJ Perenara said on Monday that he has signed on to stay with the All Blacks until the 2023 World Cup, ending speculation he will move to Australia's National Rugby League.

Perenara, 29 had publicly flirted with the idea of switching to rugby league with the NRL's Sydney Roosters when his contract with Japan's NTT Docomo Red Hurricanes expires.

But he instead opted to return to New Zealand with the All Blacks and Super Rugby club Wellington Hurricanes.

"(I'm) really looking forward to seeing everyone back home and thanks to the Hurricanes and New Zealand Rugby for allowing me the opportunity to come home and do what I love," the 69-Test halfback posted on social media late Monday.

New Zealand Rugby performance manager Chris Lendrum said his organisation was delighted to welcome back Perenara.

"He's been part of New Zealand rugby for more than a decade and I'm sure his Japanese experience has grown him as a person. We look forward to seeing him on his return," he said.

