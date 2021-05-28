UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Perera Ton Guides Sri Lanka To 286-6 In Third ODI

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 05:20 PM

Perera ton guides Sri Lanka to 286-6 in third ODI

Dhaka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Skipper Kusal Perera hit an attacking 120 as Sri Lanka posted 286 for six in the third one-day international against Bangladesh on Friday.

Perera's sixth ODI century and an unbeaten 55 by Dhananjaya de Silva guided Sri Lanka, who trail the three-match series 2-0, to a challenging total after they elected to bat in Dhaka.

The left-handed Perera, who took over from Dimuth Karunaratne as captain in this series, smashed 11 fours and one six in his 122-ball knock.

However, he was dropped on 66, 79 and 99 runs before being dismissed by teenage left-arm quick Shoriful islam.

Mahmudullah Riyad took a fine catch at long on after he dropped the opener one run away from his century.

Perera and Danushka Gunathilaka put on 82 runs for the first wicket to lay the foundations of their total before fast bowler Taskin Ahmed took three wickets.

Taskin bowled Gunathilaka for 39 and had Pathum Nissanka caught by Mushfiqur Rahim for a duck in the same over.

Perera shared two key partnerships of 69 runs and 65 for the third and fourth wicket respectively with Kusal Mendis (22) and de Silva to rebuild the Sri Lankan innings.

Bangladesh did well in the last 10 overs giving away just 69 runs to check the batting surge.

Taskin, one of the two changes for Bangladesh in the match, finished with figures of 4-46.

Sri Lanka handed ODI debuts to Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne and Binura Fernando and also brought in wicketkeeper-batsman Niroshan Dickwella, who was run out for seven.

Related Topics

Century Bangladesh Sri Lanka Fine Dhaka Same Mushfiqur Rahim Taskin Ahmed Binura Fernando Dhananjaya De Silva Kusal Mendis National University From

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif to take part in PDM meeting tomorro ..

4 minutes ago

1,000-year-old 'stolen' artefacts to return to Tha ..

20 minutes ago

Lithuania Declares 2 Employees of Belarusian Embas ..

22 minutes ago

EU chief to Belarus leader: 'Time to change course ..

22 minutes ago

Death toll from COVID-19 in Indonesia surpasses 50 ..

22 minutes ago

Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo holds E-Khuli Kachehri f ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.