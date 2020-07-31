Perez first F1 driver to test positive for coronavirus, out of British Grand Prix

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Silverstone, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Sergio Perez on Thursday became the first Formula One driver since the start of the season to test positive for coronavirus and was ruled out of this weekend's British Grand Prix.

Organisers, however, insisted that Sunday's race will still go ahead as the incident "will have no wider impact on the event".

"Following the announcement that Sergio has tested positive for COVID-19 at the Silverstone Circuit ahead of the British Grand Prix, the team regrets to announce that he will be unable to participate in this weekend's race," said Perez's Racing Point team in a statement.

The 30-year-old Mexican is the first driver to test positive for the virus since the world championship made its delayed start in Austria earlier in July under strict health protocols.