Perez limps out of Canadian Grand Prix

Montreal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :Sergio Perez's Formula One world title challenge was struck a blow on Sunday when the Mexican's Red Bull broke down in the opening laps of the Canadian Grand Prix.

Perez has hit a purple patch recently, winning in Monaco to leave him second to world champion teammate Max Verstappen.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner reported: "He's lost drive - we think it's a gearbox issue.

"Disappointing for Checo, he was quick out there today. Just got to do the best we can with Max.

" Verstappen led Perez by 21 points ahead of this ninth round of the 22-race championship.

And after securing pole, the Dutchman fended off his front row companion Fernando Alonso's Alpine to the first turn to look comfortable in the lead as the midway point of the 70-lap race in Montreal approached.

Mick Schumacher joined Perez making an early return to the pits when his Haas suffered mechanical issues, poor reward for the German's best ever grid position in sixth.