UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Perez Qualifies Fourth Despite Feeing Dizzy And Ill

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 01:50 AM

Perez qualifies fourth despite feeing dizzy and ill

Budapest, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Sergio Perez completed qualifying at the Hungarian Grand Prix despite feeling dizzy and unwell, he revealed after winding up fourth on the grid.

The Racing Point driver said he was below his best as team-mate Lance Stroll outpaced him to take third spot in the duel between the two 'pink panther' drivers.

"I didn't feel 100 per cent physically during the qualifying," The Mexican said. "I was getting dizziness throughout the session and that's not great. I think I need to check with my physio to see what's going on, but I think I should be ok for tomorrow." The controversial Racing Point team, whose 2020 car is under investigation after Renault officially protested its originality and validity, swept the second row of the grid.

"It's a great result for the team," said Perez. "We looked good all the way through so I am happy for that and I hope we can put it all together in the race and score a lot of points." Perez's future with the team has been questioned this week following reports that four-time champion Sebastian Vettel, who is leaving Ferrari this year, is being lined up to replace him.

Stroll said: "The car was really strong all the way through -- we've had the pace and it was just about piecing it together during that qualifying session.

"So a great job from all the guys and now we are trying to grab some big points."

Related Topics

Driver Car Job 2020 All From Ferrari Best Race Renault Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens conference on &#039;Emerg ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai launches ‘DUBAI ASSURED’ stamp for touri ..

2 hours ago

100% of Sharjah government employees return to wor ..

2 hours ago

UAE participates in International Maritime Virtual ..

2 hours ago

OTCA calls off strike after extensive deliberation ..

2 hours ago

IMF Chief Calls for Deeper Debt Cuts for Virus-Hit ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.