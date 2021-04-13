UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Perez Re-elected Unopposed As Real Madrid President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

Perez re-elected unopposed as Real Madrid president

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Florentino Perez has been re-elected unopposed as president of Real Madrid for a sixth term, the Spanish champions announced on Tuesday.

The 74-year-old was the only candidates to apply after nominations opened at the start of the month.

A club statement said: "A single candidate was validated by the electoral committee....and D. Florentino Perez Rodriguez is proclaimed president".

Perez, the head of major construction group ACS, had already been re-elected unopposed twice: in 2013 and 2017. He is approaching 18 years in charge of Real.

He was the man behind Madrid's star-studded 'Galacticos' era in his first spell as club president between 2000-2006.

His latest mandate runs until 2025.

He called for new elections at a board meeting on April 1, and the club's electoral committee met at one minute past midnight Tuesday to allow any late runners to appear before the deadline.

Perez's fourth consecutive term, and sixth in total, was confirmed quarter of an hour later.

Critics say a reform in the club's statutes from 2012 makes it harder to run for president.

Since then, any candidate must have been a Real Madrid member for at least 20 years and be able to guarantee a part of the team's budget with their personal assets.

His personal wealth is estimated by Forbes Magazine at $2.2 billion Dollars (1.85 billion Euros).

Among the most pressing items in his in-tray are the renovation of Real's Santiago Bernabeu stadium, the club's balance sheet in the wake of the coronavirus, and the club's two main transfer targets - Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe and/or Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland.

Real Madrid face Liverpool in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-finals at Anfield on Wednesday, leading 3-1 from the first leg as they pursue a 14th European crown.

After the weekend's 2-1 Clasico win they moved above Barcelona into second, one point behind Atletico Madrid in the hunt for a Liga/Champions League double.

Related Topics

Budget Forbes Liverpool Santiago Man Barcelona Madrid April 2017 From Real Madrid PSG Atletico Madrid Borussia Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ira Khan takes Kickboxing lessons from her boyfrie ..

3 minutes ago

Ira Khan takes Kickboxing lessons from her boyfrie ..

3 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs meeting of Higher Commit ..

17 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid orders payment of AED14 millio ..

17 minutes ago

Govt decides strict action against those creating ..

36 minutes ago

Sharjah announces new guidelines for travellers

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.