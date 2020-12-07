UrduPoint.com
Perez Takes First F1 Win At Sakhir Grand Prix

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 12:50 AM

Perez takes first F1 win at Sakhir Grand Prix

Manama, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Mexican Sergio Perez claimed his maiden Formula One victory in a dramatic Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain on Sunday.

The Racing Point driver, 30, won for the first time in his 194th race, as Mercedes paid for an error-strewn performance, with Renault's Esteban Ocon and Perez's teammate Lance Stroll finishing second and third.

George Russell appeared set for a dominant debut win as a stand-in for the Covid-stricken Lewis Hamilton, but his chances ended after Mercedes put the wrong tyres on his car before he also suffered a puncture.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

