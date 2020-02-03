UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Perfect Pinturault Edges Garmisch Giant Slalom

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 12:00 AM

Perfect Pinturault edges Garmisch giant slalom

GarmischPartenkirchen, Germany, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :French skier Alexis Pinturault held his nerve to produce a flawless second run for a narrow win on hardening snow at the World Cup giant slalom at Garmisch-Partenkirchen on Sunday.

Pinturault had been fourth in a tight field just 0.18sec off the pace-setter Loic Meillard after the first run, but as his rivals faltered the Frenchman thrived.

"It was really tight and difficult to handle this snow but I really pushed it and it paid off," the 28-year-old explained.

Switzerland's Meillard ended with a combined time just 0.16sec off the pace in second with Norwegian Leif Kristian Nestvold-Haugen in third at 0.

24.

The result sees Pinturault climb to second on 822 points in the overall race for the World Cup title with Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen top on 877.

Kristoffersen finished seventh on Sunday after a poor second run.

"What really counts is the wins, not the points," Pinturault said. This was the 27th World Cup win of his career and his 13th in the giant slalom.

"And this was a fabulous win. I started the season well with the win at Soelden and then got sick, which hurt my technique."Pinturault is third in the giant slalom discipline standings on 272 points. Slovenia's Zan Kranjec is top on 315 with Kristoffersen second on 289.

Related Topics

World Snow Poor Norway Slovenia Sunday Top Race Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

UAE landmarks light up in solidarity with China

21 minutes ago

King of Bahrain arrives in UAE

51 minutes ago

King of Bahrain arrives in UAE

51 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives delegation from Vatica ..

1 hour ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives delegation from Vatica ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Cardinal Giuseppe Vers ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.