Performing Arts Festival held at Islamia University

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Performing Arts Festival 2021 was held at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur in which the students highlighted Indian atrocities and human rights violations in occupied Kashmir through songs, hymns and dramas.

Thoughtful sketches on Pakistan Movement, anti-corruption and anti-drugs were also presented on the occasion.

The event was organized by the IUB Performing Arts Society and featured performances by more than 150 students.

The students demonstrated their abilities through mystical words, melodies, tableaux and sketches, which were highly appreciated.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob, famous poet Syed Tabish Alwari, dignitaries of the city, teachers and students participated in the festival and praised the talents of the students.