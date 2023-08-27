Perpetrators of Jaranwala violence not be spared, Masood Khan tells Pakistani Christians

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :A delegation of of Pakistani-American Christian leaders Friday met Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan, in the wake of the Jaranwala incident and was assured that the arsonists would be duly punished.

"The perpetrators of the horrendous act not only attacked a vulnerable community but they also challenged the writ of the state," the Pakistani envoy told the delegation, which was led by Aaron Bashir, who represented Christian community, Human Rights Organizations and political activists.

"We will not allow anyone to tarnish the name of islam or create fissures among our society," Masood Khan said.

"The entire nation has felt the pain of the victims of Jaranwala incident and is standing behind Christian brothers, sisters and Children helping them to get over the trauma of unfortunate incident." The Ambassador said that the visit of Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, senior Judges of the Supreme Court, Chief Minister of the province, Cabinet members and others clearly reflected the sentiments of the nation towards affected families.

"The government, political and religious leadership and the civil society as a whole, has unequivocally condemned the incident." "Mere condemnation was not enough.

The Federal and the provincial governments are compensating the victims and helping them to rebuild their damaged properties," he said.

Other speakers, while expressing solidarity with the affected people of Jaranwala, appreciated the resolve shown by the government in bringing the culprits to justice. Underscoring the need for speedy dispensation of justice, they said that bringing to book the culprits would significantly restore confidence of the affected community.

They underscored the need for creating greater public awareness so that the society could serve as bulwark against rising tide of extremism and fanaticism.

In his response, Masood Khan said that Christians were equal citizens of the state and the Constitution of Pakistan guaranteed their rights. The followers of other religions have representation not only in the federal and provincial legislative assemblies, they have also their own quota reserved in government jobs.

"We shall never forget the contribution of Christian community in the creation of Pakistan and its socio-economic development," he told them Earlier, in New York a large numbers of Pakistani-Christians staged a protest rally near the UN Headquarters to condemn the attacks on churches and houses in Jaranwala.