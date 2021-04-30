Persepolis, Al Nassr into Asian Champions League last 16

Doha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Iran's Persepolis and Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr topped their respective groups to confirm their spots in the Asian Champions League last 16 on Thursday.

While two-time runners-up Persepolis powered past Qatar's Al Rayyan 4-2, Al Nassr prevailed 2-1 over Xavi's Al Sadd who now face a nervous wait until Friday to see if they could qualify as one of the three best second-placed teams.

Unlike in previous editions of the tournament where the top two teams in each of the eight groups qualified, only the top teams are guaranteed progress this time after the Asian Football Confederation expanded the tournament to 10 groups - five each in the continent's east and west zones.

Persepolis' fifth win in six matches in Group E gave the Iranian two-time runners-up 15 points with the UAE's Al Wahda finishing second on 13 after a 2-0 win over FC Goa in Margao, India.

Al Wahda had shocked Persepolis 1-0 earlier this week and were hoping Laurent Blanc's Al Rayyan could pull off a similar upset on Thursday.

However, the Qataris were found wanting yet again as they finished at the bottom with just two points.

Shahriyar Moghanlou put Persepolis ahead off an Omid Alishah assist in the 27th minute at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa and Ehsan Pahlavan doubled the advantage seven minutes later as the Iranians took a two-goal cushion to half-time.

Ivorian striker Yohan Boli pulled one back for Al Rayyan three minutes after the resumption, netting from close as Persepolis goalkeeper Hamed Lak could only parry an effort from Ali Farydoon.

But goals from Hossain Kenani and Isa Alekasir put the outcome beyond doubt even though Boli was able to add one more to his personal tally as Al Rayyan headed back to Qatar without a single win.

In Riyadh, Al Nassr displaced Al Sadd from the top of Group D with Abderrazak Hamdallah and Abdulelah al-Amiri finding the net either side of the break.

Hamdallah found himself in a great position to score in the 33rd minute after Al Sadd goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham had bungled a clearance putting the ball in the Moroccan's path.

Al Sadd began to dominate the exchanges after the break but that spell was broken in the 74th minute by al-Amri who rose high to direct the ball into the net off a free-kick taken by Noureddine Amrabat.

Santi Cazorla reduced the margin from the penalty spot in the 83rd minute after Ali al-Lajami brought down Yusuf Abdurisag but Al Nassr held firm to take their tally to 11 points, one ahead of Al Sadd.

Meanwhile, Tractor FC shocked already qualified Sharjah 2-0 to keep their slim hopes alive in Group B.

Mohamed Abbaszadeh was the star for Tractor with a goal in each half, the win taking them to 10 points, one behind group winners Sharjah.

str/dj