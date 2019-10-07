UrduPoint.com
Person Killed By Vehicle During Ecuador Protest: Gov't

Mon 07th October 2019 | 08:30 AM

Quito, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :A person was killed by a vehicle Sunday during a protest against the sharp rise in fuel prices sparked by authorities' decision to scrap subsidies, the government said.

The 35-year-old was killed in the Andean province of Azuay in the country's south, a presidential statement said.

The incident occurred around midday on the road between provincial capital Cuenca and Molleturo, according to a statement from the country's transit commission that was also released by the presidency.

Ecuador has been rocked by days of demonstrations in response to increases of up to 120 percent in fuel prices, which came into force on Thursday after the government scrapped subsidies as part of an agreement with the International Monetary Fund to obtain loans despite its high public debt.

The subsidies were costing the government $1.3 billion a year.

The IMF agreement, signed in March, allowed Ecuador to borrow $4.2 billion.

President Lenin Moreno -- who blames the deterioration in the country's finances on his predecessor -- declared a state of emergency on Thursday.

The emergency measure allows the government to restrict movement, to use the armed forces to maintain order and to censor the press.

