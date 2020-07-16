UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peru Changes Health Minister For Second Time During Pandemic

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 01:10 AM

Peru changes health minister for second time during pandemic

Lima, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Peru's President Martin Vizcarra on Wednesday named a new health minister as part of a cabinet reshuffle, the second time he has changed the post since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Peru's government has come under heavy criticism for its management of the health crisis, which has left 333,000 people infected, the second most in Latin America, and more than 12,00 dead -- the third highest toll in the region.

Vizcarra replaced Victor Zamora with Pilar Mazzetti.

Zamora's critics belive Peru's true coronavirus death toll is more than 30,000.

Mazzetti is a renowned neurologist and was health minister under former president Alejandro Toledo (2001-06) and interior minister under Alan Garcia in the late leader's second term from 2006-11.

Zamora took over the post on March 21 from Elizabeth Hinostroza, a week after Peru imposed a national lockdown to contain the virus spread.

Vizcarra also replaced Prime Minister Vicente Zeballos with Pedro Cateriano, who had occupied that post under former president Ollanta Humala (2011-2016).

Related Topics

Dead Prime Minister Interior Minister Zamora Pilar Toledo Peru March Post From Government Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoCD launches &#039;Rest assured&#039; Initiative ..

16 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed shares five reasons why UAE is ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan kicks off construction work at Diamer-Bha ..

4 hours ago

UAE presented an innovative global model in empowe ..

4 hours ago

OPEC sees improving market conditions, conformity ..

4 hours ago

&#039;UAE’s wise leadership is committed to deve ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.