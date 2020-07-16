Peru changes health minister for second time during pandemic

Lima, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Peru's President Martin Vizcarra on Wednesday named a new health minister as part of a cabinet reshuffle, the second time he has changed the post since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Peru's government has come under heavy criticism for its management of the health crisis, which has left 333,000 people infected, the second most in Latin America, and more than 12,00 dead -- the third highest toll in the region.

Vizcarra replaced Victor Zamora with Pilar Mazzetti.

Zamora's critics belive Peru's true coronavirus death toll is more than 30,000.

Mazzetti is a renowned neurologist and was health minister under former president Alejandro Toledo (2001-06) and interior minister under Alan Garcia in the late leader's second term from 2006-11.

Zamora took over the post on March 21 from Elizabeth Hinostroza, a week after Peru imposed a national lockdown to contain the virus spread.

Vizcarra also replaced Prime Minister Vicente Zeballos with Pedro Cateriano, who had occupied that post under former president Ollanta Humala (2011-2016).