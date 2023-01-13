UrduPoint.com

Peru Closes Machu Picchu Airport As Nationwide Protests Persist

Sumaira FH Published January 13, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Peru closes Machu Picchu airport as nationwide protests persist

Cusco, Peru, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Rail and air links to Peru's famed Machu Picchu site had been cut early Friday after a flare-up in weeks-long protests that has killed dozens.

The airport in Cusco, gateway to Peru's tourism crown jewel, was closed as protests kicked off in the city, leading to clashes with police.

Supporters of ousted president Pedro Castillo have marched and barricaded streets around the South American country since December, demanding new elections and the removal of current leader Dina Boluarte.

The demonstrations have at times turned violent and at least 42 people have been killed in clashes with security forces, including a police officer burned alive in a vehicle, while hundreds more have been injured.

