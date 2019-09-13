UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peru Court Cuts Jail Time For Opposition Leader Keiko Fujimori

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 09:30 AM

Peru court cuts jail time for opposition leader Keiko Fujimori

Lima, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Peru's Supreme Court on Thursday halved the pre-trial detention of Keiko Fujimori, paving the way for the opposition leader to leave jail in April of next year.

Fujimori, 44, was ordered held for 36 months last October in a corruption case linked to Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht.

Fujimori, who is detained at a women's prison south of the capital Lima, had petitioned the court for an immediate release, and her lawyer said she would appeal the Supreme Court ruling to the Constitutional Court.

"We are going to exhaust all avenues," Guilliana Loza told reporters.

The eldest daughter of disgraced former president Alberto Fujimori, Keiko Fujimori is accused of accepting $1.2 million in illicit party funding from Odebrecht for her 2011 presidential campaign.

Once Peru's most popular politician, Thursday's decision theoretically gives her time to campaign for presidential elections slated for 2021.

However, President Martin Vizcarra has recently called for elections to be moved forward to April 2020 to overcome an institutional deadlock with an opposition-dominated Congress.

Though the debate over moving up the elections is still ongoing, polls have shown Fujimori's support dropping to just nine percent since the scandal.

Thursday's hearing came five days after Fujimori suffered heart problems that forced her to undergo tests, according to her Popular Force party.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court also halved the sentences of two of her aides linked to the scandal, Jaime Yoshiyama and Pier Figari.

Prosecutors have accused a total of 11 people linked to Fujimori's party of running a criminal organization to raise money for her 2011 campaign.

Odebrecht has admitted paying at least $29 million in bribes to Peruvian officials since 2004.

Three former presidents are being investigated over Odebrecht while a fourth, Alan Garcia, committed suicide in April after police arrived at his house to arrest him for money laundering.

Related Topics

Hearing Corruption Supreme Court Police Scandal Jail Suicide Lima Peru Money April October Congress Criminals Women 2020 All From Million Court Opposition

Recent Stories

24th World Energy Congress concludes with celebrat ..

9 hours ago

Publication of videos on crime-busting operations ..

10 hours ago

NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

11 hours ago

Number of public benefits associations in UAE incr ..

11 hours ago

Dubai businesses upbeat on new export markets and ..

11 hours ago

Emirati astronauts raise UAE flag in Baikonur befo ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.