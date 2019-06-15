Lima, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :A court in Peru on Friday rejected an appeal by former football federation president Edwin Oviedo against his pre-trial detention in a murder investigation.

Oviedo is accused of ordering the murder of two trade unionists and being the head of a "criminal network." "I declare unfounded the annulment (request) presented by Edwin Oviedo. Therefore the 18-month pre-trial detention is confirmed," said judge Cesar San Martin.

The 48-year-old has been held since December over the murders of Percy Farro and Manuel Rimarachin, two trade unionists from a sugar company he controlled.

Both were shot dead by gunmen: Rimarachin in October 2012 and Farro in May 2015.

According to the public prosecutor's office, Oviedo ordered the murders in revenge for the trade unionists organizing protests against him when he was in control of the Tuman sugar company in Chiclayo, some 770 kilometers (480 miles) north of the capital Lima.

Police detained 18 vigilantes in 2015 accusing them of being gunmen working under the orders of Oviedo, who was by then the president of the Peruvian Football Federation (FPF).

Peru's national football team thrived under Oviedo's stewardship, which began in January 2015, qualifying three years later for the World Cup for the first time in 36 years.

But Oviedo is also under investigation for influence peddling during his FPF presidency.

He is accused of paying money to former Supreme Court judge Cesar Hinostroza -- as well as providing him and his wife with tickets to last year's World Cup in Russia -- in return for help with his judicial cases.