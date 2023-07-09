Peru declares health emergency due to spike in Guillain-Barre syndrome cases

LIMA,July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :The Peruvian government declared a 90-day national health emergency Saturday due to an "unusual increase" of cases of Guillain-Barre syndrome, which total 165 with four deaths.

The decree, published in the official gazette El Peruano, details an action plan which has been drawn up with a budget of 12.12 million soles (3.3 million U.S.

Dollars) with an aim to improve patient care in health facilities, reinforce case control and prepare informative material for the population and health personnel.

Among the measures were the acquisition of intravenous immunoglobulin and human albumin, as well as specialized diagnosis of the biological agents associated with the syndrome and assisted air transport for patients in emergency or critical condition.