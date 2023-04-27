UrduPoint.com

Peru Deploys Military To Block Undocumented Migrants

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Peru deploys military to block undocumented migrants

Lima, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Peru's president decreed a state of emergency at the South American country's borders Wednesday and ordered the deployment of troops to reinforce checkpoints and block undocumented migrants making their way north from Chile.

Hundreds of migrants, who the United Nations says are mainly from Haiti and Venezuela but had been living in Chile, have been blocked for weeks at the border between the Peruvian city of Tacna and Arica in northern Chile.

Many say they are seeking a way home or plan to continue further north to the United States.

On Wednesday, President Dina Boluarte said extra soldiers will be deployed to support police at border crossings with Chile, Bolivia, Brazil, Ecuador and Colombia.

"The national police will maintain control of internal order with the support of the armed forces," Boluarte told a press conference.

The state of emergency is due to take effect on Thursday, but the government did not say what it would entail, or how long it would remain in place.

Pointing to press reports claiming that "those who commit daily assaults, robberies and other criminal acts are foreigners," Boluarte said her decision was aimed at combating threats to security.

"That is why we have to speak almost in unison of migration and citizen insecurity," she added.

Hundreds of migrants have been crowded for weeks in improvised camps at the border crossing between Peru and Chile, stuck in limbo between the two countries.

The majority are from Haiti and Venezuela, according to the UN's refugee agency.

Many migrants claim they intend to cross through Peru to get to their countries of origin, or the United States, to reunite with their families.

"We are between a rock and a hard place. We are doing this because we have our needs, but waiting here for a week, two weeks... nobody would want to do that," Venezuelan Yosier Canelon told AFP.

Boluarte also announced that those who have entered Peru in recent years "will have a period of six months to go to the Peruvian authorities to regularize their situation." There are an estimated 1.3 million Venezuelans in Peru, accounting for nearly nine out of 10 foreigners in the country, and one-third do not have a permit to stay, according to Peru's National Institute of Statistics and Information.

The UN refugee agency is advocating for a humanitarian solution to their plight.

It said in a statement Wednesday that it was important to have channels for migrants to access Peru if they are seeking international protection, family reunification or other humanitarian issues.

But the agency welcomed some of the measures announced by Lima, including an amnesty in fines that will allow 100,000 refugees and migrants in Peru to normalize their status.

Related Topics

Police United Nations Arica Tacna Lima Ecuador Brazil Bolivia Peru Chile United States Colombia Venezuela Haiti Dina Border Criminals Family From Government Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Emirates NBD&#039;s Q1 2023 profit doubled to a re ..

Emirates NBD&#039;s Q1 2023 profit doubled to a record AED 6 billion

4 minutes ago
 realme 11 Pro Series 5G Confirms its Launch with a ..

Realme 11 Pro Series 5G Confirms its Launch with a Brand-new Master Design

15 minutes ago
 OPPO ColorOS 13 Wins Six Awards at 2023 iF Design ..

OPPO ColorOS 13 Wins Six Awards at 2023 iF Design Awards

1 hour ago
 80% growth in corporate contracts authenticated be ..

80% growth in corporate contracts authenticated before notary public: ADJD

1 hour ago
 ALC announces participation in Tunis International ..

ALC announces participation in Tunis International Book Fair 2023

1 hour ago
 UAE and Cambodia conclude Comprehensive Economic P ..

UAE and Cambodia conclude Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.