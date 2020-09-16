Peru economy minister survives congress censure vote

Lima, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Peru's economy minister survived a censure motion in Congress on Tuesday, easing some of the pressure on President Martin Vizcarra days ahead of an impeachment vote in the same chamber.

Maria Antonieta Alva won a reprieve after lawmakers voted against her removal over her handling of the economy during the coronavirus pandemic.

"46 voted in favor, 73 against with 3 abstentions. Consequently the motion of censure has been rejected," Congress speaker Manuel Marino said after a five-hour debate.

Alva, a 35-year-old economist seen as a star member of Vizcarra's cabinet, had come under opposition pressure after months of economic crisis which has seen Peru's second-quarter GDP slashed by 30 percent.

Lawmakers who criticized her recovery plan needed 66 votes to carry the motion and oust her from office.

The South American country has the world's highest per capita death rate from the coronavirus.

Alva's survival was a victory for Vizcarra, who faces an impeachment vote on Friday over allegations he incited aides to lie to anti-graft investigators.

He pushed back against his opponents on Monday, going on television to insist he was victim of a conspiracy after an anti-corruption crusade that has put him and his minority government at loggerheads with Congress.

Vizcarra's four predecessor's have all been investigated for corruption.

Vizcarra, 57, succeeded Pedro Pablo Kuczynski in March 2018 after he resigned ahead of an impeachment vote brought after he became embroiled in the giant Odebrecht scandal.