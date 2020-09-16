UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peru Economy Minister Survives Congress Censure Vote

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 09:40 AM

Peru economy minister survives congress censure vote

Lima, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Peru's economy minister survived a censure motion in Congress on Tuesday, easing some of the pressure on President Martin Vizcarra days ahead of an impeachment vote in the same chamber.

Maria Antonieta Alva won a reprieve after lawmakers voted against her removal over her handling of the economy during the coronavirus pandemic.

"46 voted in favor, 73 against with 3 abstentions. Consequently the motion of censure has been rejected," Congress speaker Manuel Marino said after a five-hour debate.

Alva, a 35-year-old economist seen as a star member of Vizcarra's cabinet, had come under opposition pressure after months of economic crisis which has seen Peru's second-quarter GDP slashed by 30 percent.

Lawmakers who criticized her recovery plan needed 66 votes to carry the motion and oust her from office.

The South American country has the world's highest per capita death rate from the coronavirus.

Alva's survival was a victory for Vizcarra, who faces an impeachment vote on Friday over allegations he incited aides to lie to anti-graft investigators.

He pushed back against his opponents on Monday, going on television to insist he was victim of a conspiracy after an anti-corruption crusade that has put him and his minority government at loggerheads with Congress.

Vizcarra's four predecessor's have all been investigated for corruption.

Vizcarra, 57, succeeded Pedro Pablo Kuczynski in March 2018 after he resigned ahead of an impeachment vote brought after he became embroiled in the giant Odebrecht scandal.

Related Topics

Corruption World Scandal Minority Vote Same Peru Chamber March Congress 2018 TV All From Government Cabinet Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

19 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with US President

7 hours ago

UAE-Israel Peace Accord will revive Middle East pe ..

9 hours ago

EU renews support to UAE-Israel peace accord

9 hours ago

Peace requires courage, shaping the future require ..

9 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Guatemala&#039;s Presiden ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.