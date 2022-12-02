UrduPoint.com

Peru Enters Fifth Wave Of COVID-19 Pandemic

Faizan Hashmi Published December 02, 2022 | 10:10 AM

LIMA, Dec. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Peru entered into its fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic after an increase of infectious cases in most regions in the past three weeks, Peruvian Health Minister Kelly Portalatino said on Thursday.

A total of 6,541 new infections were detected, and nine deaths were reported between Tuesday and Wednesday. Since the start of the pandemic, Peru has had a total of 4,252,383 cases and 217,414 deaths, according to a report on Wednesday by the health ministry.

"According to the criteria of the National Center for Epidemiology, this increase can be called a fifth wave .

.. estimated to be of lesser magnitude than the previous ones," said Cesar Munayco, director of the National Center for Epidemiology, Prevention and Disease Control.

He indicated that the hike in infections has been "very rapid and sustained," leading to a rise in hospitalizations and a "much more moderate" increase in deaths due to the pandemic.

Health authorities pointed out that the new wave is mainly driven by the BA.5 sub-lineages of the Omicron variant.

