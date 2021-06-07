Peru exit poll gives Fujimori narrow lead over Castillo: Ipsos

(@FahadShabbir)

Lima, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Rightwing populist Keiko Fujimori had a razor thin lead over radical leftist Pedro Castillo in an exit poll as voting closed in Peru's presidential election on Sunday.

Fujimori, the daughter of disgraced former president Alberto Fujimori, had 50.

3 percent of the vote according to reputable pollsters Ipsos, with Castillo on 49.7 percent just after polls closed at 7:00 pm (0000 GMT).

The results are so close that Ipsos described the exit poll as a "statistical draw."