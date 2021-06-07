UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peru Exit Poll Gives Fujimori Narrow Lead Over Castillo: Ipsos

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 hours ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 08:30 AM

Peru exit poll gives Fujimori narrow lead over Castillo: Ipsos

Lima, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Rightwing populist Keiko Fujimori had a razor thin lead over radical leftist Pedro Castillo in an exit poll as voting closed in Peru's presidential election on Sunday.

Fujimori, the daughter of disgraced former president Alberto Fujimori, had 50.

3 percent of the vote according to reputable pollsters Ipsos, with Castillo on 49.7 percent just after polls closed at 7:00 pm (0000 GMT).

The results are so close that Ipsos described the exit poll as a "statistical draw."

Related Topics

Election Vote Lead Peru Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE ranks among top 20 countries in 13 transport i ..

9 minutes ago

Japan extends grief over loss of lives in Ghotki t ..

40 seconds ago

3 months cultural gala kick-starts for Canadian Pa ..

41 seconds ago

Hot weather in most parts during next 24 hours

42 seconds ago

Bullion prices on Monday 7 June 2021

44 seconds ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) ..

46 seconds ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.