Peru Extends State Of Emergency Due To COVID-19 Amid Fourth Wave

Published July 29, 2022

Peru extends state of emergency due to COVID-19 amid fourth wave

LIMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) --:Peru extended a state of emergency on Thursday over the COVID-19 pandemic amid a fourth wave.

The decision extends emergency conditions for another 28 days as of Aug. 1.

"The national state of emergency will be extended due to the serious circumstances that affect the lives and health of people as a result of COVID-19," the official newspaper "El Peruano" said.

Peru remains on alert amid the new wave, seeing an average of 11,000 new cases a day last week, official figures showed.

The Health Ministry has issued 80,336,753 vaccines, of which 68.6 percent correspond to a third dose and 17.4 percent to a fourth.

