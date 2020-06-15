UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peru Frees 1,500 Inmates Out Of Fear Of COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 09:10 AM

Peru frees 1,500 inmates out of fear of COVID-19

Lima, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Peru has freed 1,500 inmates over the past two months to ease overcrowding in prisons that have seen riots and deaths from the coronavirus.

The announcement of the freeing of people serving time for minor offenses was made in a weekend statement by Justice Minister Fernando Castaneda.

On April 14, the government pledged to free 3,000 prisoners to ease overcrowding.

Peru has the second-most coronavirus cases in Latin America after Brazil, reporting 229,736. It is third in deaths after Brazil and Mexico, with 6,688.

Inmates fearing contagion with the virus in jam-packed prisons have staged several riots in Peru.

The last of these came on May 19 in the south of the country, and left 14 prisoners and guards injured.

The government says at least 212 inmates have died of COVID-19 and at least 67 are being treated for it in hospitals.

Another 15 prison guards have died of the disease and 17 have been hospitalized. Hundreds more have resigned, fearing infection.

In the worst prison riot, nine inmates died in an uprising in late April at a prison near Lima. A total of 67 prisoners, guards and police were injured.

The Justice Ministry says 97,000 people are in prison in Peru -- representing roughly double the capacity of the country's 68 prisons.

Related Topics

Injured Riots Police Died Lima Brazil Peru Mexico April May From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

48 minutes ago

NAB to approach Interpol to bring back Salman Sehb ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan reports 2,663 deaths with 1,42, 263 cases ..

1 hour ago

Chaired by Abdullah bin Zayed: Advisory committee ..

7 hours ago

First episode of documentary on life of Mohammed b ..

10 hours ago

Healthcare donations of Community Solidarity Fund ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.