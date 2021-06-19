UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peru Leader Hits Out At Ex-military Vote Interference

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 09:10 AM

Peru leader hits out at ex-military vote interference

Lima, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Peru's interim President Francisco Sagasti hit out on Friday against retired members of the armed forces who called for the military to prevent leftwing candidate Pedro Castillo from assuming the presidency.

Unionist Castillo is expected to be declared the winner of the June 6 second-round presidential run-off when final results are eventually published.

An unofficial count has him beating rightwing populist Keiko Fujimori -- who claims the election was marred by fraud and has asked for it to be annulled -- by around 44,000 votes.

On Thursday, hundreds of retired members of the armed forces signed a letter denouncing "fraud" and asking the military high command to prevent Castillo from being proclaimed president by the National Elections Jury (JNE) in an "illegal and illegitimate" manner.

"It's unacceptable... that a group of retired members of the armed forces try to incite the Army, Navy and Air Force high command to break the rule of law," said Sagasti.

"In a democracy the armed forces are not partial, they are absolutely neutral and scrupulously respectful of the constitution," added Sagasti, who is due to hand over the reins on July 28.

The letter was delivered to the combined high command headquarters in the capital Lima.

A similar letter signed by 64 retired generals and admirals -- voicing their opposition to a Castillo election victory -- was released on Monday.

The JNE is still dealing with challenges to the results brought mostly by Fujimori's campaign.

Sagasti said he had asked Defense Minister Nuria Esparch to send the letters to the public prosecutor's office to "conduct the necessary investigations to determine if there was conduct that was potentially harmful to constitutional order and to establish those responsible." Fujimori first cried foul once Castillo moved ahead of her in the official vote count. Early on she had been in the lead.

The daughter of disgraced and authoritarian former president Alberto Fujimori counts much of her support base in the big cities, where counting is quicker, while Castillo's bastion is the countryside.

Observers from the Organization of American States have described the election as "clean" and without "serious irregularities."Three days before the election, the armed forces urged Peruvians to "respect" the results.

Related Topics

Election Army Democracy Vote Lima Lead Turkish Lira June July From Opposition

Recent Stories

Europe updates air travel guidelines to factor in ..

8 hours ago

Antonio Guterres secures second term as UN Secreta ..

10 hours ago

US Prepared Then Suspended Lethal Military Aid Pac ..

9 hours ago

Balochistan govt unveils Rs 584.083 bln growth-ori ..

9 hours ago

Murphy achieves crowning Royal Ascot moment and is ..

9 hours ago

Islamabad Police arrests nine outlaws

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.