Peru Nervously Awaits Outcome Nine Days After Presidential Vote

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 09:20 AM

Peru nervously awaits outcome nine days after presidential vote

Lima, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Peru's leftist presidential hopeful Pedro Castillo sought Tuesday to defend his narrow lead in elections held nine days ago that his rightwing rival Keiko Fujimori is disputing as she fights to avoid an imminent corruption trial.

Castillo rejected calls for the deeply divisive June 6 vote to be annulled, insisting, "We are patiently awaiting a result" even as Fujimori claimed fraud and her backers called for new elections to be held.

Peruvians voted last Sunday for their fifth president in three years after a series of crises and corruption scandals saw three different leaders in office in a single week last November.

With 100 percent of ballots now counted, rural school teacher Castillo, 51, was leading by just over 44,000 votes, or 50.12 percent to Fujimori's 49.87 percent, according to the ONPE election body.

But Fujimori has asked Peru's JNE election jury -- which actually calls the final winner -- to annul tens of thousands of ballots, possibly flipping the balance in her favor.

The JNE's review of the votes she has challenged started last week. All eyes are now on this tribunal.

Observers from the Organization of American States have declared the ballot free and with no "serious irregularities." On Monday, lawmaker and retired admiral Jorge Montoya, a Fujimori backer, called for "new elections" to be held. With 63 other retired generals and admirals, he questioned the fairness of the vote -- prompting Peru's defense ministry to stress the group "does not represent the Armed Forces."Fujimori adviser Fernando Rospigliosi told AFP, "I do not know if it is legally possible to annul the elections, but every day there is evidence of manipulation of electoral records and a series of irregularities."Supporters of Fujimori have been protesting outside the offices of the ONPE, which organized the election and the count, and the JNE, which rules on disputed votes.

