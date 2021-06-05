UrduPoint.com
Peru Peasant Patrols Banking On Former Member Castillo To Bring Change

Sat 05th June 2021 | 09:00 AM

Chota, Peru, June 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Chewing on coca leaves and brandishing whips, 15 Peruvian peasants patrol the paths around an Andean hamlet in the dead of night, just like presidential candidate Pedro Castillo once did.

The "peasant patrols" were created more than four decades ago in the Cajamarca region some 900 kilometers north of the capital Lima, initially to prevent the theft of livestock.

But during Peru's armed conflict between 1980 and 2000, the patrols were also forced to fight off incursions by Maoist Shining Path guerrillas.

One patrolman in Cajamarca was Castillo, a rural schoolteacher who was born and raised in this region, and who will take on seasoned corruption-tainted politician Keiko Fujimori in Sunday's second round runoff.

The patrolmen of rural Peru feel marginalized by elites ruling from the urban power centers, but socialist Castillo is one of their own.

They're pinning their hopes on him winning and providing more support to the rural poor.

"We hope to elect a democratic government that views the whole population as equals," Aladino Burga, the president of the Chota Peasant Patrols in Cajamarca, told AFP.

