UrduPoint.com

Peru President Asks Congress To Advance Elections To 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Peru president asks Congress to advance elections to 2023

Lima, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :Peru's embattled President Dina Boluarte on Friday urged Congress to advance elections slated for April 2024 to December 2023, as protests that have killed dozens rage on against her leadership.

Peru has been embroiled in a political crisis with near-daily protests since December 7 when former president Pedro Castillo was arrested after attempting to dissolve Congress and rule by decree.

Demanding that Boluarte resign and call fresh elections, Castillo supporters have erected roadblocks on highways, causing shortages of food, fuel and other basic supplies in the South American country. The government said it will soon deploy police and soldiers to clear the roadblocks.

Lawmakers had already voted on December 21 in favor of a Boluarte bill to bring forward elections from 2026 to 2024.

But in the face of relentless protests, Boluarte on Friday urged Congress to call the vote for December.

"Congress voted once and we are waiting for them to vote again," she said at a military airport in Lima, where a plane was being loaded with emergency aid for the southern Apurimac region badly affected by the shortages.

Popular Force, the opposition party of Keiko Fujimori who lost the 2021 elections to Castillo, this week proposed holding elections in December.

Congress is expected to debate the vote bill on Friday.

While Boluarte urged lawmakers to move ahead with elections, she described the political crisis as a "quagmire." "Protests continue. There are more roadblocks and violence," she added.

Protesters are demanding immediate elections, as well as Boluarte's removal, the dissolution of Congress and a new constitution.

"Nobody has any interest in clinging to power," insisted Boluarte.

"I have no interest in remaining in the presidency. If I am here it is because I fulfilled my constitutional responsibility."As Castillo's vice president, Boluarte was constitutionally mandated to replace him after he was impeached by Congress and arrested.

Related Topics

Police Vote Lima Dina April December Congress From Government Airport Opposition

Recent Stories

First-ever UAE Wild Card Championship gets under w ..

First-ever UAE Wild Card Championship gets under way in Dubai

1 hour ago
 Two Indian Air Force aircraft crash in Madhya Prad ..

Two Indian Air Force aircraft crash in Madhya Pradesh

1 hour ago
 Chinese scientists use AI to detect smartphone-ind ..

Chinese scientists use AI to detect smartphone-induced visual impairment in chil ..

1 hour ago
 International Customs Day Forum calls for investin ..

International Customs Day Forum calls for investing in youth and stimulating inn ..

3 hours ago
 ICE&E holds Extension Leadership Development works ..

ICE&E holds Extension Leadership Development workshop at UVAS Ravi Campus

3 hours ago
 What’s Love Got To Do With it? gets release date

What’s Love Got To Do With it? gets release date

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.