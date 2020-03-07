UrduPoint.com
Peru President Confirms First Coronavirus Case

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 12:00 AM

Peru president confirms first coronavirus case

Lima, March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :President Martin Vizcarra said Friday Peru has detected its first case of the new coronavirus in a 25-year-old man who had traveled to Europe.

The president called for calm and said Peru had taken "all the medical measures" to treat the patient, who had been in Spain, France and the Czech Republic and was in a stable condition.

Authorities have prepared isolation areas in five hospitals in the capital Lima in anticipation of the first cases, while setting up health care positions in the city's international airport and several ports.

Latin America was the last region to confirm coronavirus infections but over the last week seven countries have been affected, the worst being Ecuador, with 13 cases.

While fears over coronavirus have gripped Peruvians, an outbreak of dengue fever in Amazon areas has left 15 people dead this year, according to official figures.

