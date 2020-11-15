Peru president faces calls to resign after three protesters killed

Lima, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :The head of Peru's Congress called Saturday night for the "immediate resignation" of interim president Manuel Merino after a violent crackdown on protests against his new government left at least three dead and 13 injured.

Thousands have taken to the streets in days of protests against Merino following the ouster of his popular predecessor Martin Vizcarra, who was impeached on corruption allegations on Monday.

"I ask Mr. Merino to evaluate his immediate resignation," Congress head Luis Valdez said in a statement to Channel N television.

Lawmakers will meet in an emergency session on Sunday to discuss Merino's resignation, a statement released later on the Congress Twitter account said.

The ultimatum came after news of the death of three protesters during a massive and peaceful march in Lima, which was violently repressed by police firing shotgun pellets and tear gas.

Lima mayor Jorge Munoz, from the same center-right Popular Action party as Merino, also demanded the resignation of the president.

"I just found out about the third death" in the protests, said the Archbishop of Lima, Carlos Castillo, deploring the police crackdown in a statement to state television.

The Ombudsman's Office said the first fatality, a 25-year-old man, was killed by pellet shots to the head and face. At least 13 protesters were injured, it said.

The police tactics have been criticized by the UN and rights organizations such as Amnesty International since the protests began on Tuesday.

Seven of the 18 ministers in Merino's cabinet announced their resignation Saturday night after the police crackdown, according to local media.

- Tear gas - Thousands took to the streets on Saturday in opposition to Merino, the former Congress speaker who assumed office on Tuesday as Peru's third president in four years.

The mostly young protesters gathered in various cities to oppose what they call a parliamentary coup against ousted president Vizcarra.

The largest march in Lima attracted thousands of people, with police again using tear gas fired from helicopters to disperse protesters who were threatening to march towards the Congress building.

They carried signs reading "Merino, you are not my president" and "Merino impostor" while chanting.

The municipal authorities in Lima turned off the public lighting in Plaza San Martin on the crowd gathered there.

The plaza has been the center of protests in the capital.

A group of protesters approached the area around Merino's home, east of Lima, banging pots and drums.

Archbishop of Trujillo Miguel Cabrejos urged the government to engage in dialogue and respect the right to protest.

"It is essential to listen and attend to the cries and the clamor of the population to regain confidence, tranquility and social peace," he said in a statement.

Prime Minister Antero Flores Araoz, a 78-year-old conservative politician, ruled out the president stepping aside because of the protests.

"He has not considered stepping aside because millions of Peruvians support him, unfortunately they are at home," said the government's number two.

When he took office on Tuesday, Merino said he would respect the Calendar for the next general elections, scheduled for April 11, 2021 and would leave power on July 28, 2021, the day when Vizcarra's mandate was to end.

Vizcarra had broad popular support since succeeding Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, the former Wall Street banker who was forced to resign under threat of impeachment over corruption allegations in 2018.

Congress impeached and dismissed Vizcarra on Monday over allegations he took kickbacks from developers when he was governor of the Moquegua region in 2014, charges he denies.