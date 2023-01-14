UrduPoint.com

Peru President Insists 'I Will Not Resign' As Protests Continue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 14, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Peru president insists 'I will not resign' as protests continue

Lima, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :Peruvian President Dina Boluarte insisted Friday she will not step down, after another day of protests and roadblocks throughout the country saw calls for her resignation and the arrest of a trade union leader with supposed links to Maoist rebels.

Supporters of ousted president Pedro Castillo have marched and barricaded streets around the South American country since December, demanding new elections and the removal of Boluarte, his successor and former vice president.

"Some voices that have come from the violent and radical factions are asking for my resignation, provoking the population into chaos, disorder and destruction," Boluarte said in an address broadcast on state tv Friday night.

"I will not resign. My commitment is with Peru."

Related Topics

Peru Dina December TV From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2023

46 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 14th Ja ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 14th January 2023

51 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia to host &#039;First Islamic Arts Bien ..

Saudi Arabia to host &#039;First Islamic Arts Biennale&#039; featuring exhibits ..

9 hours ago
 Al Sayegh calls for upholding rule of law and resp ..

Al Sayegh calls for upholding rule of law and respect for UN Charter

10 hours ago
 etisalat by e&amp; signs partnership agreement wit ..

Etisalat by e&amp; signs partnership agreement with Al Eskan Al Jamae

11 hours ago
 Sharjah Award for Public Finance holds symposium o ..

Sharjah Award for Public Finance holds symposium on its categories in Egypt

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.