Peru Recalls Ambassador To Colombia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2023 | 10:20 AM

Lima, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Peru announced Wednesday a "definitive recall" of its ambassador to Colombia, accusing its neighbor, as it did with Mexico last month, of downplaying ex-president Pedro Castillo's recent attempted power grab which led to his ouster and arrest.

The Peruvian foreign ministry said the move followed "repeated interference and offensive expressions" by leftist Colombian President Gustavo Petro, who was "distorting reality by ignoring that on December 7, 2022, a coup d'etat took place in Peru perpetrated by former President Pedro Castillo." During the Ibero-American summit last week in the Dominican Republic, Petro lamented that Castillo was not present, saying he "should be here, (but) is in prison.

.. They took him out with a coup." Peru's Foreign Minister Ana Cecilia Gervasi responded during the summit, explaining that "if Pedro Castillo is not here, it is because he carried out a coup." With Wednesday's announcement, diplomatic relations between the two South American countries are now formally at the level of charge d'affaires, according to the foreign ministry.

Petro's "continuous interfering expressions have seriously deteriorated the historical relationship of friendship, cooperation and mutual respect that has existed between Peru and Colombia," the statement added.

Castillo, 53, has been behind bars since December 7 when he was arrested after attempting to dissolve parliament and rule by decree.

