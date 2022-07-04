Peru reports 70 pct increase in COVID-19 cases between June 19 and 25

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LIMA, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) --:Peru registered 17,841 COVID-19 cases between June 19 and 25, an increase of 70 percent compared to the previous weekly period, the country's social security agency Essalud reported on Sunday.

The agency said in its report that increases in cases have occurred throughout the country, with Lima and Arequipa registering 11,254 and 2,188 cases, respectively.

The South American country has recorded 3,634,918 cases and 213,545 deaths from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest report from the Peruvian Ministry of Health.

Alegre Raul Fonseca, executive president of Essalud, said that people aged 30 and above have been the most affected by the disease.