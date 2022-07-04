UrduPoint.com

Peru Reports 70 Pct Increase In COVID-19 Cases Between June 19 And 25

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 04, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Peru reports 70 pct increase in COVID-19 cases between June 19 and 25

LIMA, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) --:Peru registered 17,841 COVID-19 cases between June 19 and 25, an increase of 70 percent compared to the previous weekly period, the country's social security agency Essalud reported on Sunday.

The agency said in its report that increases in cases have occurred throughout the country, with Lima and Arequipa registering 11,254 and 2,188 cases, respectively.

The South American country has recorded 3,634,918 cases and 213,545 deaths from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest report from the Peruvian Ministry of Health.

Alegre Raul Fonseca, executive president of Essalud, said that people aged 30 and above have been the most affected by the disease.

Related Topics

Arequipa Lima Peru June Sunday From

Recent Stories

SC asked to take notice of tapping Imran Khan's ho ..

SC asked to take notice of tapping Imran Khan's home landline phone

26 minutes ago
 Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) set to incre ..

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) set to increase flights to Skardu

46 minutes ago
 Dua Zahra is nearer to 15 years of age: Medical Bo ..

Dua Zahra is nearer to 15 years of age: Medical Board

2 hours ago
 U.S. Mission Pakistan Celebrates Pakistani Women f ..

U.S. Mission Pakistan Celebrates Pakistani Women for Completing Inaugural USPWC ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs’ Sea Customs Centers Management ma ..

Dubai Customs’ Sea Customs Centers Management makes 61,852 inspections and 120 ..

3 hours ago
 Shaheen Shah Afridi appointed as a goodwill ambass ..

Shaheen Shah Afridi appointed as a goodwill ambassador of the KPK Police

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.