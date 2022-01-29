UrduPoint.com

Peru Stun Goal-shy Colombia, Venezuelan Rondon's Treble Sinks Bolivia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Peru stun goal-shy Colombia, Venezuelan Rondon's treble sinks Bolivia

Montevideo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :Second half substitute Edison Flores gave Peru a smash and grab 1-0 victory away to goal-shy Colombia as goalkeeper David Ospina's gaffe cost the hosts in Friday's World Cup qualifier.

Salomon Rondon scored a hat-trick as rock bottom Venezuela thrashed 10-man Bolivia 4-1.

Peru barely had a shot on goal all match, but five minutes from time Ospina somehow let Flores's fierce effort from a tight angle beat him at his near post as Peru snatched an unlikely victory on the counter attack.

Colombia had dominated throughout but failed to score for the sixth successive match -- a run of more than 550 minutes.

The result propelled Peru into the final of four automatic qualification spots in the single South American table with three matches to play.

Colombia dropped to sixth, three points behind fourth-placed Peru, who did not manage a shot in the first half.

Uruguay are fifth a point behind Peru, after Luis Suarez gave them a 1-0 victory at Paraguay on Thursday.

With Brazil and Argentina already qualified, six teams a vying for the final two automatic berths.

- Falcao, James fade - Hosts Colombia paid for the same lack of clinical finishing that had blighted their previous five matches.

Of 28 shots at goal, only two were on target.

Veteran pair Radamel Falcao and James Rodriguez were lively in the opening period as Colombia probed relentlessly.

James had a shot from outside the area deflected narrowly wide with goalkeeper Pedro Gallese beaten.

Gallese then blocked Falcao's close-range prod after the striker was played in by Matheus Uribe before Falcao shinned an attempted volley high and wide.

The once-prolific 35-year-old also headed over from a James corner.

Falcao and James's influence waned in the second period and Colombia rarely threatened with reported Liverpool and Tottenham target Luis Diaz of Porto a peripheral figure on the left wing.

Colombia came closest when Gallese reacted brilliantly to tip over an inadvertent back header from a defender.

Their profligacy came back to haunt them as Christian Cueva sent Flores scampering away down the left to embarrass Ospina, who had been a spectator throughout.

- Emphatic Rondon - Venezuela's hopes of reaching Qatar were long over before kick-off but Rondon showed there is hope for the future with a clinical display.

His near post header and then low finish into the corner put the hosts in control in Caracas before Bruno Miranda replied with a bullet header to give Bolivia hope at the break.

Darwin Machis robbed goalkeeper Carlos Lampe after a defensive mix up to extend Venezuela's advantage before Leonel Justiniano was shown a straight red card on the hour mark for a stamp.

Rondon completed his hat-rick midway through the second half with an emphatic finish high past Lampe.

On Thursday, Brazil goalkeeper Alisson Becker was sent off twice in the 1-1 draw away to Ecuador but both times was saved by a VAR review.

The Liverpool goalkeeper was first shown a straight red card for catching Enner Valencia with a high boot in the first half before that was downgraded to a yellow.

And in second half stoppage time he was shown a second yellow for clattering Ayrton Preciado before that was overturned on review.

Ecuador goalkeeper Alexander Dominguez was sent off for catching Matheus Cunha in the neck with his studs, while Brazil's Emerson Royal was dismissed for two bookings.

Casemiro gave Brazil a sixth minute lead but Felix Torres equalized 15 minutes from time.

Ecuador, who had two penalty awards also overturned by VAR, stay third with a five-point gap to fifth-placed Uruguay.

Seventh-placed Chile's hopes suffered a blow as they were beaten 2-1 at home by Argentina.

Related Topics

Attack World Threatened Qatar Liverpool Flores David Porto Valencia Same Lead Caracas Argentina Ecuador Brazil Bolivia Paraguay Peru Chile Colombia Venezuela Uruguay Christian Post All From Tottenham (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

US Has Zero Offensive Combat Weapons Systems, Perm ..

US Has Zero Offensive Combat Weapons Systems, Permanent Bases in Ukraine - Top G ..

8 hours ago
 US Supplies of Military Hardware to Ukraine Ongoin ..

US Supplies of Military Hardware to Ukraine Ongoing, New Shipment Arrived Friday ..

8 hours ago
 Austin Says Biden Has Been Clear, Does Not Intend ..

Austin Says Biden Has Been Clear, Does Not Intend to Put US Combat Troops in Ukr ..

8 hours ago
 US Has Not Yet Moved Any Troops in Response to Ukr ..

US Has Not Yet Moved Any Troops in Response to Ukraine Crisis - Pentagon Chief

8 hours ago
 UN Human Rights Office Says Its Staff Visited Pris ..

UN Human Rights Office Says Its Staff Visited Prison in Yemen's Saada Hit by Air ..

9 hours ago
 UN Allocates $20Mln to Assist Displaced People in ..

UN Allocates $20Mln to Assist Displaced People in Yemen's Marib - Griffiths

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>