Peru surpasses 10,000 coronavirus deaths: health ministry

Lima, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Peru surpassed 10,000 deaths from the coronavirus the other day, the health ministry said, a day after the government began easing a national lockdown in a bid to revive the economy.

The number of deaths rose to 10,045, an increase of 185 in the last 24 hours, while the number of people infected rose to 292,004, the ministry said.