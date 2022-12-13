UrduPoint.com

Peru: Timeline Of Fresh Political Upheaval

Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Peru has descended into protests since the country's legislature last week threw out leftist president Pedro Castillo after he tried to dissolve Congress and rule by decree.

Here is a timeline of the most recent upheaval in a country that has been buffeted by a wave of political crises over the past two decades.

- Dec 7: bid to dissolve Congress - On December 7, Castillo, 53, in a televised address to the nation dissolves Congress and says he will form an emergency government, impose a night-time curfew and rule by decree.

His announcement comes just hours before parliament is to debate his impeachment.

It is the third impeachment attempt since the former rural school teacher unexpectedly won power from Peru's traditional political elite in July 2021.

Peru's Vice President Dina Boluarte denounces Castillo for an attempted "coup d'etat."

More Stories From Miscellaneous

