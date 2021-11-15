UrduPoint.com

Peru To Require Covid Vaccine Proof For Indoor Spaces Next Month

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 08:00 AM

Lima, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Peru, the country with the world's highest Covid mortality rate, will begin next month to require vaccination proof from adults entering indoor spaces, the government said Sunday.

The statement, published in the official government newspaper, said that people 18 and older will have to provide physical or virtual vaccination cards to access restaurants, shopping centers, gyms and theaters.

Health Minister Hernando Cevallos said that two Covid-19 shots will be required.

Face masks will also be mandatory indoors.

So far Peru has vaccinated 16.4 million people with two doses, or 59 percent of the population aged 12 or older.

Since the pandemic started in March 2020, the Andean country of 33 million has registered 2.2 million cases of Covid-19 and 200,600 deaths, according to a government tally.

